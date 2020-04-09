MAINGEAR LIV: an emergency pulmonary ventilator at 1/4 the cost

MAINGEAR is known in the United States as one of the highest-end custom gaming PC makers, but the company has quickly pivoted to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic with the release of the LIV -- a new ventilator being made on the cheap.

MAINGEAR is shifting over a certain allocation of its manufacturing capabilities, to help New York City and its overwhelmed intensive care units. MAINGEAR developed the new LIV ventilator in-house with medical advisers in just a matter of weeks, all while using off-the-shelf parts that can be "produced for approximately a quarter of the price" of a regular ventilator.

MAINGEAR LIV ventilator: $7500

Regular ventilator: starts at $50,000

The company is now awaiting FDA clearance, with MAINGEAR ready to start delivering its new LIV ventilator in as little as two weeks from now. MAINGEAR is using an "easy to use touchscreen interface", where the company has used an NVIDIA Shield rocking custom software and "redundant power supplies".

Awesome to see, and kudos goes out to our friends at MAINGEAR in Wallace Santos and Rahul Sood.