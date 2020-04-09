Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,555 Reviews & Articles | 60,093 News Posts

MAINGEAR LIV: an emergency pulmonary ventilator at 1/4 the cost

Super high-end custom PC builder MAINGEAR responds to coronavirus with LIV ventilator

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 9, 2020 at 06:39 am CDT (1 min, 6 secs reading time)

MAINGEAR is known in the United States as one of the highest-end custom gaming PC makers, but the company has quickly pivoted to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic with the release of the LIV -- a new ventilator being made on the cheap.

MAINGEAR is shifting over a certain allocation of its manufacturing capabilities, to help New York City and its overwhelmed intensive care units. MAINGEAR developed the new LIV ventilator in-house with medical advisers in just a matter of weeks, all while using off-the-shelf parts that can be "produced for approximately a quarter of the price" of a regular ventilator.

  • MAINGEAR LIV ventilator: $7500
  • Regular ventilator: starts at $50,000

The company is now awaiting FDA clearance, with MAINGEAR ready to start delivering its new LIV ventilator in as little as two weeks from now. MAINGEAR is using an "easy to use touchscreen interface", where the company has used an NVIDIA Shield rocking custom software and "redundant power supplies".

Awesome to see, and kudos goes out to our friends at MAINGEAR in Wallace Santos and Rahul Sood.

Buy at Amazon

MAINGEAR Element 15.6 FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop Notebook PC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$2099.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/9/2020 at 6:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.