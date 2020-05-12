Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,595 Reviews & Articles | 60,672 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5: premium starter pack with 1.65TB SSD will cost $650flame

Check out this awesome Back to the Future reunion video from Josh Gad

Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson all reunite from Back to the Future during COVID-19 lockdown

Anthony Garreffa | May 12, 2020 at 07:24 pm CDT (1 min, 16 secs time to read)

You might know him as Olaf from the Frozen franchise of movies, but Josh Gad has a new show called "Reunited Apart" -- where Gad gets in most of the main actors and people behind Back to the Future. Check it out:

If you're like me you'll be completely geeking out over the video, and while I won't give anything away -- you'll be surprised by how many people join the Back to the Future reunion. Gad of course gets the main actors in Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson -- but also director Robert Zemeckis and composer Alan Silverstri.

Gad first revealed his new YouTube series on April 27, kicking things off with the cast of another one of my most favorite movies of all time: The Goonies. You can check that one out here. I may or may not have teared up many times writing this news and watching this video (and The Goonies Reunion). So awesome!

In other Back to the Future related news, check out this deepfake of Avengers Endgame stars Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. being deepfaked into the roles of Marty McFly and Doc played by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

Buy at Amazon

Back to the Future Trilogy [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$18.35
$24.99$24.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2020 at 6:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.