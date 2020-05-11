Resident Evil 8 is 'dark as f*ck', the darkest Resident Evil ever

We might be a little shocked with Resident Evil 8, but I'm totally down for that

I still remember sitting on the bottom bunk in my room with my brother when I was 13 years old, playing the original Resident Evil on the first-gen PlayStation and almost sh*tting my pants when those damn dogs smashed through the windows in the mansion. But hopefully we're about to get some even darker, more gruesome gameplay.

According to a Capcom insider, Resident Evil 8 will be one of the darkest, much more horror-fueled outings in the long-running franchise. Capcom insider Dusk Golem explained that Capcom is reportedly pushing the boundaries on Resident Evil 8, saying that Resident Evil 8 is "by far the darkest & most gruesome RE yet".

A follow up tweet teased us to "get ready for some of the most disturbing enemy designs" in the Resident Evil series, which will see a slew of new zombies, beastmen, a huge "juggernaut", and a witch-like enemy "stalker" with a hidden face.

Capcom is reportedly making Resident Evil 8 more open than previous entries in the franchise, with improvements to the gunplay over Resident Evil 7 in the works.

Chris Redfield is also going through a redesign, where in Resident Evil 8 he will reportedly look like somewhat of a mash up of the square-jawed Chris from Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, infused with what Chris looked like in Resident Evil 7.