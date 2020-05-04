These Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life

Unreal Engine 4 has never looked better than it does right now, with Dekogon Studios revealing some rather incredible pieces in its portfolio of Unreal Engine 4-based environments. Check it out:

This one is a 90s high school science class room and it looks absolutely stunning. The team at Dekagon Studios built each asset for "realistic AAA quality visuals, style, and budget". It features a huge library of 461 Meshes, high quality and fidelity textures of up to 2K, fully baked lighting, and it's optimized for games.

Seriously, the detail right down to the crinkles that are on the paper on the poster of the planets on the back wall is just so damn good.

Once again, just look at the light shining through those blinds -- beautiful. The reflections of the sunlight off of the chairs and onto the floor here is also astonishing.

Technical Details on High school Science Lab Classroom - 90's themed

Features:

Massive library of 461 Meshes

High quality and fidelity texture sets - 2k textures

Master material setup that control the majority of all props and models

Additional controls for roughness, albedo, normals and more

Channel packed Roughness | Metalness | Ambient Occlusion

Realistic Post Process and Look Up Table

Fully baked lighting

Optimized for games

Free of all legal issues as all branding and labels are custom made by our studio

Fully detailed models from all sides

Includes test dynamic lighting scene

Multiple times of day included (Day, Night, Night Horror)

Texture Sizes:

2048 [400]

1024 [19]

512 [1]

128 [4]

Scaled to Epic Skeleton : Yes

Collision : Yes, automatically generated

Vertex Count : Displayed in Documentation

LODs : Smallprop LODs - None for walls and structure

Number of Meshes :461

Number of Materials and Material Instances : 171

Number of Textures : 424

Supported Development Platforms : Windows

Supported Target Build Platforms: Window/Mac/PS4/Xbox

There's also the Warthog Highschool Basketball Gym built in Unreal Engine 4, which looks equally as good. It too packs high resolution texture sets at up to 2K, multiple times of day (day, night, night horror, dawn, midnight), fully baked lighting and it is also optimized for games.

Check out a bunch of gorgeous screenshots on the basketball gym here.

You can check out all of Dekagon Studios' work on ArtStation here.