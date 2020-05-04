Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
These Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life

Check out these next-gen photo-realistic environments made in Unreal Engine 4

Anthony Garreffa | May 4, 2020

Unreal Engine 4 has never looked better than it does right now, with Dekogon Studios revealing some rather incredible pieces in its portfolio of Unreal Engine 4-based environments. Check it out:

This one is a 90s high school science class room and it looks absolutely stunning. The team at Dekagon Studios built each asset for "realistic AAA quality visuals, style, and budget". It features a huge library of 461 Meshes, high quality and fidelity textures of up to 2K, fully baked lighting, and it's optimized for games.

These Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 01 | TweakTown.comThese Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 02 | TweakTown.com
These Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 03 | TweakTown.comThese Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 04 | TweakTown.com
These Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 08 | TweakTown.com

Seriously, the detail right down to the crinkles that are on the paper on the poster of the planets on the back wall is just so damn good.

These Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 06 | TweakTown.comThese Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 07 | TweakTown.com
These Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 05 | TweakTown.comThese Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 09 | TweakTown.com
These Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 10 | TweakTown.comThese Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 11 | TweakTown.com
These Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 12 | TweakTown.comThese Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 14 | TweakTown.com
These Unreal Engine 4 environments look better than real life 13 | TweakTown.com

Once again, just look at the light shining through those blinds -- beautiful. The reflections of the sunlight off of the chairs and onto the floor here is also astonishing.

Technical Details on High school Science Lab Classroom - 90's themed

Features:

  • Massive library of 461 Meshes
  • High quality and fidelity texture sets - 2k textures
  • Master material setup that control the majority of all props and models
  • Additional controls for roughness, albedo, normals and more
  • Channel packed Roughness | Metalness | Ambient Occlusion
  • Realistic Post Process and Look Up Table
  • Fully baked lighting
  • Optimized for games
  • Free of all legal issues as all branding and labels are custom made by our studio
  • Fully detailed models from all sides
  • Includes test dynamic lighting scene
  • Multiple times of day included (Day, Night, Night Horror)

Texture Sizes:

  • 2048 [400]
  • 1024 [19]
  • 512 [1]
  • 128 [4]
  • Scaled to Epic Skeleton: Yes
  • Collision: Yes, automatically generated
  • Vertex Count: Displayed in Documentation
  • LODs: Smallprop LODs - None for walls and structure
  • Number of Meshes:461
  • Number of Materials and Material Instances: 171
  • Number of Textures: 424
  • Supported Development Platforms: Windows
  • Supported Target Build Platforms: Window/Mac/PS4/Xbox

There's also the Warthog Highschool Basketball Gym built in Unreal Engine 4, which looks equally as good. It too packs high resolution texture sets at up to 2K, multiple times of day (day, night, night horror, dawn, midnight), fully baked lighting and it is also optimized for games.

Check out a bunch of gorgeous screenshots on the basketball gym here.

You can check out all of Dekagon Studios' work on ArtStation here.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

