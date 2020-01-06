Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage

AMD: over 100+ designs of Ryzen 4000 mobile CPUs coming in 2020

AMD has big plans for the laptop market in 2020

By: Anthony Garreffa from 18 mins ago

CES 2020 - AMD unleashed its new Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs today at CES 2020, with teh flagship Ryzen 7 4800H and new Ryzen 7 4800U offerings.

amd-over-100-designs-ryzen-4000-mobile-cpus-coming-2020_04

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su promised that there are over 100 new systems and designs coming in 2020, all powered with AMD's new Ryzen 4000 series mobile offerings. There are over 12 new designs coming in Q1 2020 alone for the new U-series processors.

The first AMD Ryzen 4000 series laptop offerings will drop in the coming months, while higher-end gaming rigs will follow.

