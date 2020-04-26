Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
GTA Online has new missions, makes you prepare for a recession

You won't need to be stealing any toilet paper to survive, but GTA Online adds new recession-focused missions

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 26, 2020

If the reality of our world with COVID-19 coronavirus wrecking havoc left, right and center wasn't bad enough -- GTA Online is now art imitating life with its new missions.

A new update for GTA Online adds a bunch of new missions with one of them focusing on Gerald, a character that has received a myriad of missions over the years -- but his latest one involves him preparing for a recession. As the player, you will need to prepare for a recession which Gerald fears will destroy the criminal ecosystem.

Gerald needs to prepare for the worst, so you'll need to line up a bunch of drug deals and make a bunch of green with your green, before things go into the red. Rockstar Games most likely made these missions months ago, so there are (unfortunately) no jokes about toilet paper, cleaning stuff, or COVID-19 coronavirus.

Anthony Garreffa

