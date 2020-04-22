Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Doom Eternal's digital launch sales triple Doom 2016's at 3 million

Doom Eternal's digital sales have more than tripled Doom 2016's at launch

Derek Strickland | Apr 22, 2020 at 02:34 pm CDT (1 min, 38 secs time to read)

Doom Eternal has sold an estimated 3 million digital copies at launch, eclipsing Doom 2016's May 2018 figures.

Bethesda says Doom Eternal is a rip-roaring with tons of sales and doubled launch revenue, but exact data is pretty light. Now SuperData jumps in to provide some color around the figures: The firm says Doom Eternal sold 3 million copies digitally on all platforms in March, which is over three times the 957,000 copies Doom 2016 sold digitally at launch.

Doom Eternal claimed two top 10 spots on the marketplace: it's the fourth best-selling game on consoles in March 2020, and the fifth best-selling game on PC.

Nearly one-third of those sales were from Steam. Previous estimates say Doom Eternal sold over 700,000 copies on Steam, beating Half-Life: Alyx as the best-selling Steam game in 2020.

SuperData brought up an interesting point on Doom Eternal's long-term earnings. The game is basically premium singleplayer without any kind of monetized multiplayer mode. Battlemode is there but it's not monetized with in-game purchases. id and Bethesda will instead rely on paid expansions as macrotransactions since the game has no microtransactions.

"However, as a primarily single-player game, Doom Eternal will likely have a shorter revenue tail than other multiplayer shooters that monetize through the regular sale of in-game content."

Doom Eternal is one of the best FPS games ever made and we're super happy to hear the game is smashing records left and right.

