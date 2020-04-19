Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Coronavirus: new breathing aid design made in 10 days by F1 engineers

F1 engineers and academics teamed to make a new breathing aid design in just 10 days, to help with coronavirus

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 19, 2020 at 11:09 pm CDT (1 min, 9 secs time to read)

We are all aware of the number of people in hospital that are using, or require respiratory support is high right now over the coronavirus outbreak, with many companies changing their manufacturing output into helping out in any way they can with COVID-19.

This has now seen engineers from both the Formula 1 engine maker Mercedes-AMG HPP and the University of London working out a way to make continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices in bulk. CPAP machines are used to help treat patients with sleep apnea, but it can help people who are experiencing severe breathing problems -- which then free up the valuable ventilators for those who are quite ill.

In just 10 days the team were able to make it happen, where they reverse-engineered an original product -- and then making a new design, getting it tested and thrown through regulatory approval right into full-scale production all in under 10 days. Impressive stuff.

These new designs for the CPAP devices is now available to all governments, health experts, academics, and manufacturers worldwide -- for free. In less than a week, the new CPAP designs were shared by over 1300 teams in 25 countries.

Read more on the new breathing aid design for future coronavirus use worldwide, here.

NEWS SOURCE:thenextweb.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

