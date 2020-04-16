Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X could be fake, but I really want it

Check out this Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X console, alongside the slick controller

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 16, 2020 at 11:11 pm CDT (1 min, 35 secs time to read)

It has been an exciting week for Cyberpunk 2077 fans, with a tease of a concept Cyberpunk 2077 themed DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 from BossLogic and then the Amazon Canada listing of a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller -- and now, the tease of an entire custom Xbox One X console themed in Cyberpunk 2077 goodness. Check it out:

The image could be fake, but with a Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One controller teased -- the reality of an entire custom Xbox One X would make sense given that CD Projekt RED's game will be one of the biggest of the year. A nice new custom and limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X would be perfect.

NVIDIA teamed with CD Projekt RED for a custom Cyberpunk 2077 themed GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, something that has been selling on eBay for over $5000. But a new custom Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X console will have console gamers happy with some limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 products.

The BossLogic concept DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5, themed in gorgeous Cyberpunk 2077 goodness.

The Amazon Canada listing for the custom Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One controller.

NVIDIA's beyond-awesome custom GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card.

