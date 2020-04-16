Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,566 Reviews & Articles | 60,176 News Posts

Crysis Remastered announced: PC version has ray tracing

Crysis Remastered will melt the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation, and for the first time -- Nintendo Switch

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 16, 2020 at 06:37 am CDT (0 mins, 46 secs time to read)

We knew it was coming, but now it is somewhat official: Crysis Remastered is happening. Yes, I can't believe it -- and I'm so excited to even be writing this news.

Crytek's own website has confirmed Crysis Remastered, which will "new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and - for the very first time - Nintendo Switch".

Crysis Remastered announced: PC version has ray tracing 03 | TweakTown.com

So there we have it: ray tracing for the PC version, a new souped-up version for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and for the first time Crysis will be on the Nintendo Switch.

Crysis Remastered announced: PC version has ray tracing 04 | TweakTown.com

Last updated: Apr 16, 2020 at 06:42 am CDT

Buy at Amazon

Crysis Maximum Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$12.90
$12.90$12.90$12.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/16/2020 at 6:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:eurogamer.net, twitter.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.