Crysis Remastered announced: PC version has ray tracing

Crysis Remastered will melt the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation, and for the first time -- Nintendo Switch

We knew it was coming, but now it is somewhat official: Crysis Remastered is happening. Yes, I can't believe it -- and I'm so excited to even be writing this news.

Crytek's own website has confirmed Crysis Remastered, which will "new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and - for the very first time - Nintendo Switch".

So there we have it: ray tracing for the PC version, a new souped-up version for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and for the first time Crysis will be on the Nintendo Switch.

Last updated: Apr 16, 2020 at 06:42 am CDT