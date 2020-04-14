Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,562 Reviews & Articles | 60,149 News Posts

Crysis remaster teased on Twitter: 'Hey Nomad, you're still with us?'

Crytek seems like its awfully close to announcing a Crysis remaster or reboot, this time with ray tracing?

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 14, 2020 at 09:42 pm CDT (1 min, 16 secs reading time)

I really want to see this happen and it seems as though Crytek is moments away from announcing a new release in the Crysis franchise, where we could see a reboot or remaster of Crysis.

It was only yesterday that the official Twitter account for Crysis tweeted: "RECEIVING DATA", to which the official NVIDIA GeForce Twitter account replied with a shock face emoticon and "**turns on supercomputer**" followed by Falcon Northwest saying "Player One is Ready" and ORIGIN PC tweeting with a Fry meme.

Crytek is on the hunt for a bunch of new staffers to work on an "Unannounced AAA" game, which I would guess is the new Crysis remaster. The developer is looking for an FX artist, someone who can "develop cutting edge particles and onscreen effects". Crysis was one of the best looking games of its time, and hell it's still one of the best-looking games now in 2020, so someone to work on next-gen visual and onscreen effects comes as no surprise, but hypes me up.

Buy at Amazon

Crysis Maximum Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$12.90
$12.90$12.90$12.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/14/2020 at 9:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.