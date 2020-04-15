Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Activision CEO gives personal phone number to all 10,000 employees

If you work for Activision and have a concern about your health care and coronavirus, call CEO Bobby Kotick directly

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 15, 2020

Activision has just stepped up in a really big way with its 10,000 strong staff, with CEO Bobby Kotick giving all 10,000 of his employees his personal phone number -- imploring them to call him directly over any concerns about healthcare given the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kotick says: "So far, that's been working well" and that hundreds of employees have already personally called him. The Activision CEO was quick to say that "very few" have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, and sees a new world where people will continue to work from home for forseeable future.

He said that many employees had parents that were tested positive for COVID-19, with Kotick also announcing Activision Blizzard is working on a new trial for a blood serum, something that he said would be cheap and easy to access.

Kotick said that Activision Blizzard is doing other things to help its 10,000 strong staff, including waving the 30-day prescription refill so that employees can get easier access to medicine. On top of that the company is providing tele-medicine services in particular countries, private doctors to help navigate the "complex process" getting into national health care.

There's also mental health care available to Activision Blizzard staff, as well as licensed child care for staffers with children.

NEWS SOURCE:static01.nyt.com
