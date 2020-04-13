Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 in the US with this new dashboard

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
John Hopkins University releases a new version of its COVID-19 dashboard

Apr 13, 2020

If you want to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 in the United States, then you'll want to check out John Hopkins University's recently updated COVID-19 dashboard.

The new COVID-19 dashboard focuses on the United States, and packs huge amounts of data including county-level data and infographics that you can't see in the global version. You can click into county-specific infographics that provide huge amounts of details like deaths, fatality rates, and more that are provided next to state-level data on testing, cases, deaths, and fatality rates of COVID-19.

John Hopkins University also includes information on county-level healthcare resources, with details like staffed hospital beds and ICU beds, as well as mitigation policies for COVID-19. There is an easy-to-read bar graph that shows the health insurance status of Americans by age group, with basic data for the local population and its size, race, and ethnicity breakdowns -- hell, there's even poverty status, and the number of Americans aged over 65.

John Hopkins University explained in a press release: "Johns Hopkins' goal is to make this data as publicly and widely available as possible".

You can check out the COVID-19 dashboard here.

NEWS SOURCE:coronavirus.jhu.edu
