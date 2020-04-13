Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds get stored in an awesome Poke ball

Razer's new Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds get stored in the coolest way ever: in a Poke ball

If you're a die hard Pokemon fan then you might want to check out the new Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds from Razer, a special edition version of their kick ass Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds.

Razer made some changes to the charging case for the Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds, where the small fits-in-your-hand black case gets morphed into an awesome Poke ball. The front button lights up to indicate the charging level of your earbuds, while the wrist strap lets you carry it around on your... uh, wrist.

Just like the normal Razer Hammerhead earbuds, the new Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds have 13mm drivers, IPX4 water resistance, and Bluetooth 5.0 tech. If you want to get your gaming on, the Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds have low latency mode that reduces latency to 60ms. Razer goes more custom on the Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds, where the voice prompts are replaced by Pikachu's voice, which is actually really cool.

The new Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds are only available in China unfortunately, and will cost around $120 on Tmall.