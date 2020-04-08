This is our first look at Wuhan, China after coronavirus lockdown lift

Can you believe Wuhan, China has been under extreme lockdown for 76 days -- the largest lockdown in human history . But now, the people of Wuhan are enjoying a post-lockdown lifestyle... for now.

Wuhan has re-opened its highway tolls, flights and train services are leaving the city -- and to make it more personal, I'm based in Australia and we just had a flight from Wuhan land at the Sydney Airport. As for Wuhan residents, they are free to travel throughout China as long as they are not infected with COVID-19.

Jia Shengzhi, a delivery driver in Wuhan, told the BBC: "During the past two months, almost no-one was on the streets. It made me feel sad. We sometimes received phone calls from customers asking for help such as sending medicines to their ageing parents".

Wuhan has been under some strong quarantine laws, where citizens were forced to stay at home -- with restrictions placed on them pretty quickly. By mid-February, no one was allowed to leave their house or apartment complex.

You can read more about the Wuhan lockdown lift at the BBC right here.