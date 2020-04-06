Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,551 Reviews & Articles | 60,047 News Posts

Xbox Series X launch will be digital only because of coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak forces all internal/external events by Microsoft to be digital-first through July 2021

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 6, 2020 at 08:30 pm CDT (0 mins, 57 secs reading time)

Microsoft has confirmed that all of its events, both internal and external, will be "digital-first" until at least July 2021.

Xbox Series X launch will be digital only because of coronavirus 06 | TweakTown.com

First it was rumor, but then Microsoft confirmed the news with ZDNet, where they explain: "In light of the challenges presented by Covid-19, Microsoft has been closely monitoring the developing global situation and re-assessing the overall company-wide in-person event strategy".

Microsoft continues: "As a company, Microsoft has made the decision to transition all external and internal events to a digital-first experience through July 2021. This will include future MVP & RD Summit which is currently scheduled for March 28-April 2, 2021. We will continue to evaluate the situation and look forward to connecting in person when the situation allows".

Microsoft hasn't confirmed an Xbox Series X launch event, but considering it's the next-gen Xbox console and a multi-billion-dollar family of products, I'd say there would be a launch. This launch will now be digital only, unless the new Xbox is delayed for a year and into Q3 or Q4 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:zdnet.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.