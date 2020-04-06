Xbox Series X launch will be digital only because of coronavirus

Microsoft has confirmed that all of its events, both internal and external, will be "digital-first" until at least July 2021.

First it was rumor, but then Microsoft confirmed the news with ZDNet, where they explain: "In light of the challenges presented by Covid-19, Microsoft has been closely monitoring the developing global situation and re-assessing the overall company-wide in-person event strategy".

Microsoft continues: "As a company, Microsoft has made the decision to transition all external and internal events to a digital-first experience through July 2021. This will include future MVP & RD Summit which is currently scheduled for March 28-April 2, 2021. We will continue to evaluate the situation and look forward to connecting in person when the situation allows".

Microsoft hasn't confirmed an Xbox Series X launch event, but considering it's the next-gen Xbox console and a multi-billion-dollar family of products, I'd say there would be a launch. This launch will now be digital only, unless the new Xbox is delayed for a year and into Q3 or Q4 2021.