Mindblowing PS4 Dreams creation is the stuff dreams are made of

This peaceful Dreams forest hike is the perfect escape in today's pandemic-ridden world

Derek Strickland | Mar 29, 2020 at 09:31 am CDT (1 min, 13 secs reading time)

Even though Mario and Sonic games have been pulled, there's still tons of amazing creations on Media Molecule's Dreams. Like this immersive forestcape demo, for example.

Now that we're all stuck indoors thanks to COVID-19, now's the perfect time to escape with video games--especially games like the PS4 exclusive Dreams. The game is basically a giant mods warehouse where everyone creates their own games and content and shares them online. Some content, like this peaceful hike through what looks to be a Northwestern forest, is absolutely mindblowing for the platform. There's realistic lighting effects, fog, flowing water, the works.

The demo isn't on par with something like an Unreal Engine tech demo, but it's still massively impressive for something created with Dreams. The game is mostly known for its recreations of other popular franchises like Fallout, Final Fantasy, Sonic, and of course Mario, but those projects have been scrubbed due to copyright issues. Now Dreams hosts truly original content from users who push the platform to its limits and redefine its possibilities.

Dreams might not have the caliber of today's AAA games, but it doesn't need to. It's a collection of small slices of indie-style gameplay that users can share, build off of, and just enjoy at their leisure.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

