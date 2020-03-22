Poland makes country-wide Minecraft servers for kids that are at home

Now that there are millions of kids at home with forced stay-at-home orders by some governments over coronavirus COVID-19, the Polish government is doing something really interesting, and really awesome.

The Polish government has created a public Minecraft server, and is encouraging kids across the country to jump into their server. Poland has shut down schools, museums, cinemas, and other places as of March 11 -- but with millions of bored kids at home, the country is wanting to keep them occupied, and educated.

They've since launched Grarantanna, a new learning hub inside of Minecraft that isn't just for young kids -- but also high schoolers, and college kids that want to jump in and collaborate. Each player has their own 60x60 plot to do whatever they want with, and better yet the best creations in Grarantanna will be showcased, and a reward given on March 30.