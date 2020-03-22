Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,531 Reviews & Articles | 59,869 News Posts

Poland makes country-wide Minecraft servers for kids that are at home

Polish government creates its own Minecraft server, encourages kids to play Minecraft at home

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 22, 2020 at 10:57 pm CDT (0 mins, 44 secs reading time)

Now that there are millions of kids at home with forced stay-at-home orders by some governments over coronavirus COVID-19, the Polish government is doing something really interesting, and really awesome.

Poland makes country-wide Minecraft servers for kids that are at home 01 | TweakTown.com

The Polish government has created a public Minecraft server, and is encouraging kids across the country to jump into their server. Poland has shut down schools, museums, cinemas, and other places as of March 11 -- but with millions of bored kids at home, the country is wanting to keep them occupied, and educated.

They've since launched Grarantanna, a new learning hub inside of Minecraft that isn't just for young kids -- but also high schoolers, and college kids that want to jump in and collaborate. Each player has their own 60x60 plot to do whatever they want with, and better yet the best creations in Grarantanna will be showcased, and a reward given on March 30.

Buy at Amazon

Minecraft for PC/Mac [Online Game Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$26.95
$26.95$26.95$26.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/22/2020 at 10:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:grarantanna.pl
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.