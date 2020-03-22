DOOM Slayer uses an Alienware-like desktop gaming PC in DOOM Eternal

At least the DOOM Slayer is a PC gamer, imagine if he used an Xbox or PlayStation

DOOM Eternal has been for the last few days now, but I had an early key from my friends at Bethesda that allowed me to get many hours of slaying demons in glorious 4K -- and 8K, with some 8K benchmarks coming in the next 24 hours.

On my mission of slaying as many demons as I could, you get a little downtime in the Fortress of Doom -- where the DOOM Slayer himself is a PC gamer. I spotted an Alienware-like gaming PC in the Fortress of Doom and decided to take some screenshots of the system itself, and compare it to the Alienware Area 51 desktop gaming PC.

That's not the only PC that the DOOM Slayer has operational in his Fortress of Doom, with an older PC that would be capable of playing the original Doom, if anything.

The DOOM Slayer even has a copy of my favorite first-person shooter of all-time: Quake III Arena.

Last updated: Mar 22, 2020 at 10:26 pm CDT