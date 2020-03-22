DOOM Slayer uses an Alienware-like desktop gaming PC in DOOM Eternal
At least the DOOM Slayer is a PC gamer, imagine if he used an Xbox or PlayStation
DOOM Eternal has been for the last few days now, but I had an early key from my friends at Bethesda that allowed me to get many hours of slaying demons in glorious 4K -- and 8K, with some 8K benchmarks coming in the next 24 hours.
On my mission of slaying as many demons as I could, you get a little downtime in the Fortress of Doom -- where the DOOM Slayer himself is a PC gamer. I spotted an Alienware-like gaming PC in the Fortress of Doom and decided to take some screenshots of the system itself, and compare it to the Alienware Area 51 desktop gaming PC.
That's not the only PC that the DOOM Slayer has operational in his Fortress of Doom, with an older PC that would be capable of playing the original Doom, if anything.
The DOOM Slayer even has a copy of my favorite first-person shooter of all-time: Quake III Arena.
Last updated: Mar 22, 2020 at 10:26 pm CDT
Similar News
- Doom Eternal runs at 1440p 60FPS on PS4 Pro, 1800p 60FPS on Xbox One X
- Doom Eternal is basically an RPG with tons of upgrades and progression
- Doom Eternal runs at 60FPS on all consoles, but 1000FPS on PC
- Doom Eternal's hub has classic armor sets and demon target practice
- Doom Eternal is massively replayable, to expand with content updates
- > NEXT STORY: Poland makes country-wide Minecraft servers for kids that are at home
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Half-Life: Alyx unlock time zone details: what you need to know