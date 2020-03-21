Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Call of Duty Warzone playerbase doubles to 30 million in one week

Warzone is growing amazingly fast as more gamers stay indoors due to quarantine restrictions

Derek Strickland | Mar 21, 2020 at 04:46 pm CDT (0 mins, 57 secs reading time)

Thanks to the coronavirus self-quarantine and addicting FPS chaos, Warzone continues accelerating far quicker than Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Call of Duty: Warzone just passed 30 million total registered players on all platforms, making it the fastest-growing battle royale in the industry. Warzone's playerbase grew by 15 million in a single week, putting it at 30 million users total--a number achieved after being on the market for only 10 days.

Activision's latest free-to-play battle royale sensation is growing much faster than Apex Legends and Fortnite. It took Respawn's BR a full week to hit 25 million users, and Fortnite nearly 3 months to hit 30 million players. One of the biggest draws to Warzone is that it's F2P, complete with cross-platform play and cross-SKU support. Modern Warfare owners can play directly with basic free-to-play users. It's a master stroke of engagement and it should benefit the publisher quite a bit.

We can only imagine the massive bankroll Activision is pulling in thanks Warzone microtransactions, especially as more and more people stay indoors due to coronavirus quarantine regulations. Digital earnings are about to spike for all publishers, especially monetization-focused companies like Activision.

