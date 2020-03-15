Doom Eternal features in-game FPS overlay with CPU, GPU usage metrics

Like its predecessor, Doom Eternal will come with a built-in FPS and CPU/GPU performance overlay that shows you real-time metrics.

Doom Eternal's new id Tech 7 engine offers tons of new improvements like enabling insane 1000FPS gameplay on PC, but some familiar features are coming back too. Today Doom engine lead Billy Khan confirmed Eternal will have an in-game FPS overlay that tracks and relays GPU usage, per-core CPU load, VRAM usage, and of course frame rates. We're not sure if Doom Eternal's overlay will be more robust than Doom 2016's, but it's likely. The original game was missing vital stats like GPU and CPU temps.

Khan suggests gamers use the built-in id Tech 7 overlay and warns gamers to disable any other FPS counters while running the native overlay. "The performance metrics are back. You can display FPS, CPU time, GPU time, and much more. For optimal performance, use the idTech7 metrics over external overlays. External overlays introduce bubbles, often decreasing performance slightly."

id Tech 7 engine optimizations have ensured Doom Eternal is future-proofed for years to come, especially when it comes to enthusiast-grade PC hardware. Let's hope the FPS overlay has likewise been tweaked and gets some attention too.

Doom Eternal launches on March 20, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.