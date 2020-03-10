Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,521 Reviews & Articles | 59,670 News Posts

Mortal Kombat animated film gets a bloodsoaked trailer & release date

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge just got a Red Band trailer that is covered in blood

Jak Connor | Mar 10, 2020 at 02:09 am CDT (1 min, 17 secs reading time)

Mortal Kombat fans should be shaking in their boots with excitement for the new animated film called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge.

This wouldn't be a Mortal Kombat if it wasn't blood-soaked action, and that's exactly what is seen in the latest Red Band trailer that just released. The trailer was released on the official Mortal Kombat Twitter page, and we can see what part of the Mortal Kombat universe the story will surround. If the title of the movie wasn't a dead giveaway, this animated movie will focus on Scorpion's revenge on Sub-Zero for murdering his family.

If you are a Mortal Kombat fan, then you'd probably already know the story between Scorpion and Sub-Zero, but if you aren't, here's a quick breakdown. In the trailer, we see Sub-Zero murder Hanzo's (Scorpion) entire family and almost kill Hanzo. Hanzo is then quickly saved by the sorcerer Quan Chi who then resurrects Hanzo to fight in a "once in a generation" tournament. Hanzo then gives up his name, saying, "Hanzo is dead, call me Scorpion", and will compete in this tournament to get revenge on Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge will release digitally on the 12th of April, 2020. The physical release on Blu-Ray will be on the 28th of April, 2020.

Buy at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$24.99
$24.99$24.99$29.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2020 at 9:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, twitter.com, gamespot.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.