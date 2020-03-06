A 7th grader has knighted NASA's Mars rover 'Perseverance'

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
NASA has finally announced the official name for their Mars rover, everyone welcome 'Perseverance'

Mar 6, 2020

Yesterday, NASA announced that they would be revealing the official name for their Mars rover, and now that its live-stream is complete, we know what to call Curiosity's successor.

If you haven't been following along with the naming process, NASA took to the public, and more specifically, school children from the years of kindergarten to year 12 to figure out a name for the new Mars rover. The rover's name was decided by an essay contest. Participants across the country were required to write an essay detailing why they believed NASA's new rover should be named whatever name they chose.

Those 28,000 essays were then voted on by 4,700 volunteer judges, and that 28,000 was boiled down to just 155. From there, judges then managed to get the 155 down to just nine finalists, then those finalists were voted on by the public. The winner was the seventh-grader Alexander Mather from lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia. Mather chose "Perseverance" for the rover's new name, and has also been invited to watch the launch of the rover this Summer from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

