Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,513 Reviews & Articles | 59,701 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Apple will pay up to half a billion to settle lawsuit over iPhonesflame

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron remaster possibly coming to PS4

EA could be planning a re-release or even remaster of classic starfighter Rogue Squadron for modern consoles

By Derek Strickland on Mar 4, 2020 at 09:30 am CST - 1 min, 36 secs reading time

A mysterious new Star Wars game called Project Maverick has stealthily appeared on the European PlayStation Store, possibly hinting at a reboot, remake, or remaster of a popular starship simulator.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron remaster possibly coming to PS4 57 | TweakTown.com

EA may release a new Star Wars game in 2020 after all, and it could be a Rogue Squadron remaster. The newly leaked Project Maverick art strongly hints at an aerial starfighter game set in the classic trilogy, showing a brace of X-Wings hurdling towards a Star Destroyer. The locale is possibly Mustafar, the fiery lava planet where Darth Vader was essentially born.

This kind of game makes sense for EA and can recycle assets, features, and overall mechanics from previous titles. Project Maverick could leverage the existing ship-to-ship combat found in Star Wars Battlefront II, for instance, complete with enhancements in the DICE engine. Or it could be an entirely new entry in the Rogue Squadron franchise complete with its own story arcs, new ships, and chaotic battles. There's lots of possibilities here.

Project Maverick could also be a VR-exclusive game that's meant to supplement core games like Battlefront II, which is still going strong with new content, and Jedi: Fallen Order, a mainline singleplayer-only game that should get new paid DLC expansions in 2020.

Such a game could restore the balance of the Star Wars gaming release timeline. EA had originally planned to launch a new game from EA Vancouver in 2020 called Project Viking, but it's since been cancelled like so many other projects.

Neither EA nor Disney has talked about Project Maverick publicly, but we could hear more info at EA's Q4 earnings report in the coming months.

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$41.76
$39.97$39.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/4/2020 at 9:30 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.