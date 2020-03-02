Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Netflix casts Vesemir for The Witcher Season 2, it's not Mark Hamill

Netflix has revealed who will be playing Geralt's teacher in the second season of The Witcher

By Jak Connor on Mar 2, 2020 at 12:32 am CST - 1 min, 22 secs reading time

Netflix has got all cylinders firing for the second season of The Witcher, and with only a few main characters yet to be announced, today we get to know who will be playing the influential Vesemir.

Netflix has revealed who will be playing Geralt of Rivia's teacher in the second season of The Witcher. At the end of the first season of The Witcher, we saw Geralt say that he's going to return back to Kaer Morhen to discuss matters with Vesemir, the oldest and most experienced Witcher and also Geralt's mentor. Vesemir will no doubt play a large roll in the second season of The Witcher due to how entangled his life is with Geralt's.

Netflix has chosen Kim Bodnia to play Vesemir, and we can expect to see him on-screen sometime throughout season two. Judging by the events of the first season, I would expect that he will be seen throughout the very first episode of season two, as Geralt should be getting close to Kaer Morhen. If you are after any more Witcher news, here's everything you need to know about season two.

Fans originally were asking for Star Wars' Mark Hamill to play Vesemir, but unfortunately Netflix didn't think that was the right choice. Nonetheless, Kim Bodnia seems like he will fill the role well.

