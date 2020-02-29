Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
60FPS on next-gen PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X 'is much easier'

Shadow Warrior 2 developer says 60FPS is 'much easier' to deliver on next-gen PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X consoles

By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 29, 2020 at 08:10 pm CST - 1 min, 42 secs reading time

Shadow Warrior 2 developer Flying Wild Hog has come out swinging in regards to teasing next-gen consoles, with a couple of new AAA games in development after they were acquired by Supernova Capital.

During an interview with Flying Wild Hog CEO Michal Szustak and Wccftech, it was unearthed that Szustak says getting to 60FPS on next-gen consoles is going to be "much easier". He's also, like me, an old school gamer and 60FPS gaming is important to him -- personally, I won't game at anything less than 60FPS minimum with the only exception in the last 20+ years being The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch.

During the interview, Szustak said: "So for us, since we do action games, we are super happy because it will be much easier to deliver 60 frames per second, obviously. I'm an old school gamer so 60FPS is important for me. So yeah, I'm super excited about it. In terms of difficulties with making the games, I think the new generation will be much more accessible".

He continued: "So we predict that we will have less problems to actually, you know, develop games for next than we had with the current-gen. Obviously UE4 helps a lot, but we have very experienced people in the studio, engineers and programmers, so we are ready to actually make a game for next-gen".

Wrapping up, Szustak said: "But just for you to know, as super excited as we are for the new generation, I can promise that we will not forget about current-gen owners and we want to deliver our games to all the people who want to have fun. So, I can promise that everybody will get it".

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games to be built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering, and with next-gen NVIDIA GPUs about to launch alongside 4K 144Hz HDR G-Sync gaming monitors and BFGDs (65-inch 4K 120Hz HDR G-Sync TVs) there has never been a time to be more excited about technology.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, edge.alluremedia.com.au

