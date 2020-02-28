Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,588 Reviews & Articles | 67,041 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 specs confirmed by GameStop: 8K TV support, ray tracing

Raspberry Pi 4: 40x CPU perf, 8x memory, 4x pixels, and only $35

Effective immediately, Raspberry Pi 4 is the same price as 2012's Raspberry Pi 1

By Jak Connor on Feb 28, 2020 at 01:09 am CST - 1 min, 22 secs reading time

Over the years, Raspberry Pi's has only gotten better and better, but this year could very well be the best year yet.

Back in June last year, we saw the launch of the Raspberry Pi 4, which sported massive upgrades when comparing it to the first model of Raspberry Pi, which released back in 2012. Now, in celebration of the Raspberry Pi's eighth birthday, they are dropping the prices of the Raspberry Pi 2GB of RAM variant.

According to the blog post, due to the drop in RAM prices, Raspberry is now able to bring down the cost of the Raspberry Pi 4 with 2GB of RAM to just $35 from $45, which is the same price as the original Raspberry Pi when it launched. When comparing the Pi 4 to the original Pi from 2012, it has 40x the CPU performance, 8x the memory, 10x the I/O bandwidth, can support 4x the number of pixels on screen as well as dual screens, and finally, has dual-band wireless networking.

On top of that, the blog post details the following: "And of course, thanks to inflation, $35 in 2012 is equivalent to nearly $40 today. So effectively you're getting all these improvements, and a $5 price cut." Is this a permanent price cut? "Yes." If you are interested in anymore information, check out the website here.

Buy at Amazon

Raspberry SC15184 Pi 4 Model B 2019 Quad Core 64 Bit Wi-Fi Bluetooth (SC15184)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$42.00
$42.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2020 at 6:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, raspberrypi.org, raspberrypi.org

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.