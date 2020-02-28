Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,588 Reviews & Articles | 67,048 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 specs confirmed by GameStop: 8K TV support, ray tracing

PlatinumGames will make live service games to help diversify revenues

Now that's it a developer-publisher, it's time PlatinumGames focuses on long-term earnings and revenues

By Derek Strickland on Feb 28, 2020 at 07:15 am CST - 2 mins, 24 secs reading time

In a bid to diversify its revenues and prop itself up for long-term earnings potential, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and NieR: Automata developer PlatinumGames will open a new Tokyo-based studio to work on live service games.

PlatinumGames will make live service games to help diversify revenues | TweakTown.com

The third announcement in PlatinumGame's Platinum 4 reveals is a big one, albeit not as exciting as Kamiya's new Project GG game. The studio will open a new branch in Tokyo, Japan in April 2020 that's centered on sustainability rather than new and catalog game sales.

PlatinumGames plans to use online-driven live games as a consistent source of income via monetization to better diversify its earnings. This is a natural evolution for any developer-publisher in today's gaming landscape and will offer an opportunity to tap Japan's rich vein of live gaming revenues, which will be re-invested in new wholly-owned IPs. Tencent's major investment in the company helped spark this evolution of PlatinumGames.

"So far, the name PlatinumGames has been nearly synonymous with single-player action games," said PlatinumGames studio head Atsushi Inaba.

"But going forward, we're looking to expand into new genres and styles of play. One of these new challenges for us is console live ops game development. These aren't games we'd work on until they were done, and that's all - rather, we'd continue working on them to provide new content long after release. We want to explore this ongoing development pattern in the home console space."

"Our new Tokyo office will play a major role as we expand into live ops game development. The starting core members of our future live ops team who'll be working there are already a part of PlatinumGames."

PlatinumGames has since hired many developers for its new Osaka-based live ops studio, and is still trying to fill out its ranks.

This move is to be expected for any major indie studio that's moving into publishing its own games. We've seen it with Bungie after earning back Destiny 2's IP rights from Activision, who then doubled-down on the live service elements with more paid seasons, tons of content, and more robust in-game cosmetic monetization.

How PlatinumGames will mold their signature action style to a live game remains to be seen, but given the studio's game dev prowess, we should expect exciting things.

Buy at Amazon

Astral Chain - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2020 at 11:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCE:four.platinumgames.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.