Sony joins the growing list pulling out of MWC over coronavirus fears

Sony confirms it is withdrawing from attending Mobile World Congress because of the coronavirus outbreak

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 10, 2020 11:18 pm CST

Sony has joined an ever-growing list of companies pulling out or reducing their presence at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain over concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company joins Amazon, Ericsson, LG, NVIDIA, Samsung, and ZTE in pulling out of MWC 2020, which is still going ahead according to organizers GSMA. At this point, I don't know why... with virtually all major tech companies pulling out of MWC because of the coronavirus, so I expect big things to change in the coming week or so as MWC 2020 kicks off on February 24-27.

In a press release, Sony said: "As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Sony would like to thank everyone for their understanding and ongoing support during these challenging times".

You can read more on our coverage of coronavirus here.

NEWS SOURCES:techcrunch.com

