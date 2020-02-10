Motorola foldable Razr arrives in gold this spring

Motorola's new foldable Razr is officially on the market, but what if you didn't want it in its all-black affair? Well, you're in luck as the new Razr is being made in gold.

Motorola has just announced that a new "Blush Gold" version of the foldable Razr, but there will be no other changes. It's just a new style of the Razr, for those who aren't happy with the black style of the original style of the stock Razr. The new "Blush Gold" design is only on the bottom half of the phone and the ring around the rear-facing camera, as well as the bottom wedge of the Razr when it's opened up.

The new "Blush Gold" edition of the Motorola Razr smartphone will be available in spring, but between now and then you should check out the Motorola Razr teardown and JerryRigEverything's total annihilation of the Razr using a real-life razor, sand, and even fire on it to destroy it.