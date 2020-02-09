Motorola foldable Razr durability tested with real razor, sand, fire

Motorola has finally unleashed its foldable Razr smartphone, but the best thing I've seen on it would have to be the durability test by JerryRigEverything -- check it out:

Jerry does his usual great work with the Motorola Razr, using a razor to cut a razor into the Razr with a razor in the background. Not only that, but he slices and dices the entire phone including the fingerprint sensor, back cover, sides, the display, cameras, and more. It wasn't just a razor used to test the phone, but sand and even fire -- yeah, like, actual real flames.

Remember, Motorola itself has said that "bumps and lumps are normal" for its foldable Razr -- but I doubt they meant this. In the end, he destroys the Motorola Razr and its foldable display but it required an incredible amount of force on his part, and quite frankly I'm surprised by that.

The best quote from Jerry in this video would have to be "I know it's hard to watch, but it's for science" and I wholeheartedly agree.