Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,576 Reviews & Articles | 66,866 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Bill Gates slaps down $644 million for the first hydrogen superyacht

Samsung expects to sell 2.5 million Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones

Galaxy Z Flip sales are expected to hit 2.5 million units, beating Samsung's current Galaxy Fold

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 10, 2020 08:22 pm CST

Samsung outed its foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone during an Oscars 2020 ad, but will fully detail it at its Unpacked 2020 event on February 11 -- but what about sales expectations?

samsung-expects-to-sell-2-5-million-galaxy-flip-foldable-smartphones_03

The company is reportedly aiming for around 2.5 million units according to a new report from The Korea Herald, which have called on industry sources to say that Samsung is preparing an initial 500,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold. After that, Samsung expects a total of 2.5 million Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone sales by the end of 2020.

Samsung will be selling the new Galaxy Z Flip for around $1400, with reports saying the new foldable will start from around $1260 in South Korea. Inside, it'll rock modest but not flagship specs with Qualcomm's second-best Snapdragon 855+ (the Snapdragon 865 is the new flagship), 8GB of RAM (the Galaxy Fold ships with 12GB, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra rocks 16GB), while a dual-camera rig is on the back of the Galaxy Z Flip.

We'll know more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on February 11 at Unpacked 2020.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Fold (SM-F900)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1959.00
$1959.00$1979.00$1999.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/10/2020 at 6:02 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:koreaherald.com, wccftech.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.