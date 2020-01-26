Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Samsung Galaxy S20 price leaks: $999 through to $1349 for S20 Ultra

In less than two weeks we'll know all about the Samsung Galaxy S20 family of smartphones, like we haven't already from all the leaks -- but one thing we don't know about yet is price.

According to a new leak, we should be expecting some seriously expensive smartphones from Samsung with the new Galaxy S20 family starting at $899. Samsung's new Galaxy S20 4G will reportedly cost $899, while the S20 5G is $999. Moving up from there we have the Galaxy S20+ 5G at $1099 while the flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will reportedly cost $1349.

Samsung might even have 4G versions of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra for all we know, which would reduce the price from the $1099 and $1349 to maybe $999 and $1249 -- but that's something we'll have to wait until February 11 at their Unpacked 2020 to find out. Until then, check out my detailed coverage on Samsung's new Galaxy S20 range of smartphones here.

