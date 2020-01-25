Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
YouTuber demonetized for using the numbers 36 and 50

Fullscreen demonetizing videos that use the number 35 and 50 on YouTube

By: Anthony Garreffa from 16 mins ago

I can't believe I'm writing this but WarnerMedia subsidiary company Otter Media has a division that is a "social content company for talent and brands" called Fullscreen.

Twitch streamer 'AnneMunition' had two of her videos demonetized... for using the numbers "36" and "50". Yeah, you read that right. The videos in question are from 2017, with AnneMunition's playthrough of The Witcher 3. Both of these videos didn't have millions of views or anything, but just a few thousand views and bad news for the Twitch streamer as it will leave a bad record on her YouTube account.

She has of course disputed the claims, telling YouTube: "you can't copyright a number, you wombats".

