Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,558 Reviews & Articles | 66,548 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Linus from LinusTechTips is 'thinking of retiring'

Netflix will release an animated Witcher movie 'Nightmare of the Wolf'

Netflix will make a new adaptation of The Witcher, and it's an anime movie called 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf'

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour ago

Netflix undoubtedly wants to continue riding that Witcher hype train for as long as possible. One way to make sure that train never stops is just releasing as much Witcher content as possible.

Instead of making a Netflix original Witcher movie, rumors have begun flying and have since been confirmed about a new Witcher story. Netflix has decided to move towards an animated film, which makes sense as the development studio behind the TV show is already working on future seasons, and no doubt has a heavy workload. But an animated Witcher film can be done alongside the new seasons, and it's called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

According to the above Twitter post, showrunner for Netflix's The Witcher, Lauren S. Hissrich will be working on the project alongside Beau DeMayo. The post also mentions that the studio behind Legend of Korra will also be working on the film. Hissrich also mentioned that she is interested in Mark Hamill playing Vesemir in the new season of The Witcher, check out that story here.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.