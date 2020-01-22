Nike's second-gen self-lacing shoes drop February 16 for $400

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Nike's new Adapt BB 2.0 self-lacing shoes arrive during All-Star Weekend: Feb 16 for $400

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 5 mins ago

Nike's original self-lacing shoes gave Back to the Future fans as close to what they wanted: self-lacing shoes that Marty McFly had in 2015, with the original Adapt BB shoes dropping in January 2019.

But now Nike is preparing the next-gen self-lacing Adapt BB 2.0 shoes, designed by Ben Nethongkome. The new shoes feature fore-foot Zoom, compared to the Cushion used in the original Adapt BB shoes. The midsole stack height has been re-jigged for improved heel-to-toe movement, too.

You can see from the above photos that the design of the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 shoes is been improved, and they look awesome. The shoe is also even easier to put on, with early adopters of the original Adapt BB shoes saying that while they were awesome (come on, self-lacing shoes) they were annoying to put on.

Nike will have the new self-lacing Adapt BB 2.0 shoes go on sale February 16 for $400.

