The International Space Station is launching into the LEGO universe

For just $69 you can build your own model of the International Space Station

If you are a science lover and enjoy the likes of space and conducting experiments, then you'd probably know what the floating laboratory is.

The floating laboratory is, of course, the International Space Station (ISS), and while most people might not be able to visit it in person, you can definitely build your own version at home. Your own version won't be life-sized (sorry to crush your dreams), but it will be extremely cool and something to show off to your friends.

Beginning on February 1st, LEGO will be releasing its own model of the ISS, and its absolutely packed to the brim with details that are present in the real-life version. Here's LEGO's official announcement, "Build and display this spectacular LEGO Ideas International Space Station (ISS). Packed with authentic ISS details, including a posable Canadarm2 and two rotating joints that coincide with eight adjustable 'solar panels,' this 864-piece set is a wonderful gift idea for space enthusiasts, adult LEGO fans or any experienced builder."

You can pick up the LEGO International Space Station from LEGO Stores and the LEGO website for just $69. LEGO recommends this set to builders who are 16 years or older.

Here's some more descriptions on the set, "This International Space Station toy building kit for adults, measuring over 7 inches high (20 centimeters), 12 inches long (31 cm) and 19 inches wide (49 cm), makes a beautiful display model that will catch the eye of every passerby".

