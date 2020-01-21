Doom Eternal's hub has classic armor sets and demon target practice

Doom Eternal has a hub area called the Fortress of Doom where you can unlock armor variants and test out new weapons in a training room, further solidifying it as an engagement-driven game.

Doom Eternal is kind of like an RPG-FPS hybrid. It'll be a long, grindy experience with a lot of unlockables and upgrades, complete with material gathering and emphasis on non-linear exploration and replayability. "Engagement" is one of the core tenants of Doom Eternal, and id is somewhat taking the service game-like route by injecting tons of stuff to do. Thankfully all of this serves the brutal FPS action.

Another piece of this puzzle was revealed in some new previews. Doom Eternal features an interesting hub called the Fortress of Doom, a kind of floating hallow high-tech cathedral with lots of stylish explorable areas--one such area is called the Ripatorium--that house nifty upgrades including armor sets (even the classic original Doom Slayer garb is unlockable), new weapons, and new mods. There's just one catch: These upgrades are gated off, forcing gamers to collect items like Empyrean Keys and Sentinel Batteries as they play.

Basically the hub world is an area you go back to after beating a mission to spend resources and get even more power, all while celebrating the series' past and highlighting the impressive visuals and physics of the new id Tech 7 engine. It's kind of like an old deathmatch map where you have to collect items to unlock the power ups.

It's clear id is gearing Doom Eternal up to be a game that can be played for quite some time, which falls in line with Bethesda's recent shift towards engagement-driven titles.

Nearly all of the recent Bethesda-published games have some sort of engagement hooks in them. We've seen landmark IPs focus more on online play (ESO, Fallout 76, hell even Wolfenstein got online co-op with microtransactions) and while Doom Eternal is primarily a singleplayer experience, it still has a unique blend of long-winded play.

Doom Eternal should bring the franchise into an era of nonlinear play that sets the stage for a whole new Doom universe.

Doom Eternal razes hell on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 20, 2020.