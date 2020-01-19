Ubisoft's games are changing big time, creative teams overhauled

Ubisoft might shift away from online-driven live games as it overhauls its creative teams responsible for guiding new titles

After hitting a monetization and live service wall with The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft has pledged to change up its core focus with games. Now it's making good on that promise by shaking up the team responsible for guiding its biggest games.

In the last five years, Ubisoft has made an incredible transformation towards digital gaming. It's created multiple live service hits that monetize well, engage well, and sell well. But this plan has hit a roadblock, namely with the disappointing performance of The Division 2 (which was meaningfully profitable but missed expectations) and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Now Ubisoft is changing course, and has delayed some of its biggest games to revamp their internal structures.

Now Ubisoft confirms it's not only changing its games, but evolving the core team of advisers, producers, and executives that lead its editorial team, a group of experts who are responsible for Ubisoft's biggest games. The games-maker is expanding this team in order to create a unique identity for each project while also giving more flexibility to its teams.

"We are reinforcing our editorial team to be more agile and better accompany our development teams around the world as they create the best gaming experiences for players," Ubisoft told Video Games Chronicle.

The publisher will have seven different second-in-commands leading their own IPs, who will have extended freedoms to align, lead, and shape their respective projects. This is pretty interesting given Ubisoft currently has 9 AAA games to release by 2022.