There's been an entirely new Harry Potter game created in Minecraft

Minecraft players will be able to go to Hogwarts, play Quidditch, do obstacle courses and more

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 27 mins ago

If you are a big Harry Potter fan and also find yourself spending hours in Minecraft enjoying some building, then you are in luck as you can go to Hogwarts if you like.

The Floo Network has posted a new video to their YouTube Channel that reveals what can only be considered as a Harry Potter fan's dream, but playable in Minecraft. Players can attend the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, cast spells, learn new ones, traverse the halls of Hogwarts, complete quests/puzzles, explore a Harry Potter-themed map, trade-in Diagon alley and find new items.

Players will also be able to explore famous locations that were present throughout the Harry Potter series, such as the Quidditch fields, Hagrid's house, the Weasley house, and more. This isn't just a small "map" added to Minecraft. This is more like an entire new Harry Potter game inside of Minecraft. It would have taken the creators of this map hundreds if not thousands of hours to create this map at this level of detail. At the moment, we don't know when it's going to release, but we do know that it will be released for free.

entirely-new-harry-potter-game-created-minecraft_02
entirely-new-harry-potter-game-created-minecraft_01
