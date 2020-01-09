Doom 1 and 2 get 60FPS updates, community-made content packs, and more

Bethesda updates Doom 1 and Doom 2 from the 90s, with 60FPS updates and more

If you're an old school gamer like me you would've spent countless hours destroying your keyboard (no mice were for gaming back then, nubs) playing Doom and its sequel, Doom 2.

But now, Bethesda is upcoming the original Doom 1 and Doom 2 with a bunch of new features including the ability to crank right up to the where-glorious-gaming-begins 60FPS. The company will be adding in a bunch of community-created content features, where Bethesda will be curating, and approving them before they're made available.

Doom and Doom 2 will see the community-driven updates and 60FPS goodness delivered through the Bethesda launcher. You'll get glorious 60FPS support as well as improved support, and quick save and quick load functions.

If you don't already own Doom 1 or Doom 2, then you can grab them from Bethesda.net for just $5 each.