Pokemon GO player spending edges on just under $1 billion in 2019

Niantic continues to dominate with Pokemon GO, player spending hits reocrd $894 million in 2019

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 25 mins ago

Niantic gripped the mobile gaming world with its gigantic release of Pokemon GO, which has been a money printing machine since its launch. But how well did the game do in 2019? Very well.

Pokemon GO been downloaded over 1 billion times so far, with 55 million downloads in 2019 alone and has made over $3 billion since its release -- but it made a record $894 million in player spending 2019 alone. Niantic has an approximate valuation of $4 billion back in December 2018, where they raised $200 million in capital.

Over 1/3 of the player spending for Pokemon GO is coming from the US, with $335 million spent by players in the game. Pokemon GO is super-dominate in the location-based game world, where it makes more than the 6 other location-based games on the market, combined.

NEWS SOURCES:sensortower.com

