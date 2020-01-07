JBL has revealed its $100 super colorful Apple AirPod competitor

CES 2020 - JBL has unveiled their new earbuds which are directly aimed at Apple's AirPods, are they worth it though?

JBL has revealed at this year's CES its new line of wireless earbuds that seem to be directly aimed at Apple AirPods. JBL has shown off the TUNE 220TWS in a variety of different colors, they have a sleek design and will last for about three hours on a charge. The charging case comes with an additional sixteen hours of battery, and the earbuds are priced at just $100.

JBL hasn't stopped there, though. The other new higher-end model is the LIVE 300TWS, which is quite a big step up in the features department when compared to the TUNE 220TWS. The 300TWS comes with a higher level of water resistance, JBL's TalkThru mode (lowers phone audio when people are talking to you, so you don't have to take out your earbuds), and AmbientAware which lets you hear sounds around you. The 300TWS model has about four hours of charge, and the case comes with fourteen hours of additional charge. The 300TWS is priced at $150.