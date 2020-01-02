NASA 2020: Commercial Moon experiments, rovers & more, get excited now

This video proves that NASA is excited about what 2020 has in store for them, are you keen?

2020 is shaping up to be a massive year for NASA, and the space exploration company wants you to be as excited as they are.

A new video has given the public a basic road map of what to expect from NASA this year. In 2020, NASA is preparing for the launch of Artemis I for the Moon, rocket testing, making plans for commercial science missions to the Moon, preparing for a rover to land on the Moon and search for water, trying out the next-gen spacesuit and most importantly, launching American astronauts from the U.S.

The video also shows that Boeing and Space X will be bringing astronauts to the International Space Station. Despite some expected setbacks, NASA seems to be more than excited about what 2020 will allow the space exploration company to achieve. We will have to keep our eyes peeled because if NASA stays on schedule 2020 could be a monumental year.