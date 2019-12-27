Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Testing begins on urban attack drones equipped with rocket launchers

A Chinese company is currently testing tiny urban attack drones that can see and shoot in the dark

By: Jak Connor from 7 mins ago

Urban attack drones equipped with rocket launchers and night vision are currently being tested in none other than China.

chinese-company-testing-tiny-urban-attack-drones_01

According to Mashable, a Chinese company that is a subsidiary of a state-owned aerospace company is currently in the middle of developing a tiny attack drone designed for urban locations. This drone has been titled "Tianyi" and is a quad-copter that is primarily designed for unnamed reconnaissance missions.

The drone also has the capability of doing close-range strikes against people and armored vehicles. Equipped with infrared lasers for nighttime operations, and armed with 50mm rockets that can be fired from 1km away, manufacturers are hoping they can mass produce "Tianyi" and sell it to Western countries.

NEWS SOURCES:mashable.com
