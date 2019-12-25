Game of Thrones Night King releases secret Witcher TV show fight scene

The Witcher has been released, and despite the controversial opinions on whether it's good or not, I think most people would be able to agree that the fight scenes are great.

Vladimir Furdik, who played the dreaded Night King in HBO's goliath show Game of Thrones has released a behind the scenes video of a fight scene in The Witcher TV show. The above video is a behind-the-scenes look at the stuntmen rehearsing the choreography scene to make it look as smooth as possible, and I must say they have done a fantastic job of it.

Since the release of The Witcher TV show, many fans of the series have either gone back to CD Projekt Red's Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, or new fans have decided to pick it up because the game has had a massive influx of players. The showrunner for The Witcher TV show has stood strong in the face of the controversial reviews that are being posted online, more on that story here.