The Witcher TV show showrunner slaps down Game of Thrones comparisons

The showrunner for the hit Witcher TV show, Lauren S. Hissrich, has slapped down critics who are comparing her show to David Benioff and D.B. Weiss's Game of Thrones.

If you haven't been jumped into Netflix's Witcher TV show and are wondering if its worth a watch, maybe this article will help you out. I'm going to give you a solid picture of what the reviews are currently looking like at the time of writing this. The Witcher TV show has a 57% critics (44 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes. While that doesn't sound too exciting, it has a public score of 92% (6,850 reviews).

Hissrich also drew this very same comparison (while not mentioning the numbers), and said in the above Tweet, "Who do I care about? "Professional" critics who watched one episode and skipped ahead? Or REAL fans who watched all eight in one day, and are starting their rewatch?".

Hissrich also said in an interview that she knew that viewers would be drawing comparisons between her show and Game of Thrones early on. This why she stepped out into the Twittersphere and owned her position and engaged with fans, unlike Benioff and Weiss, who separated themselves.

"I put myself on Twitter very, very early on and announced who I was, what I was doing, and was met with all sorts of reactions, good and bad, but I stuck around. What I want people to know is that I love this franchise. It doesn't mean I'm going to do everything that fans want me to do, or do it the way they think it should be done, but as long as they know I'm trying to honor the same thing that they love because I love it too, I tell myself we'll be all good."