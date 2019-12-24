NVIDIA: GeForce RTX 2080 is faster than PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X

NVIDIA says its GeForce RTX series graphics cards are faster than the unreleased next-gen consoles

NVIDIA has some fighting words towards its competitor in AMD (and in the process, Microsoft and Sony) during GTC China 2019 with the GPU giant saying its current-gen Turing-based GeForce RTX series graphics cards are more powerful than the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X consoles.

During GTC China 2019, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang showed off some Max-Q gaming laptops with discrete GPUs powered by GeForce RTX series parts. One of NVIDIA's slides included a comparison between the Lenovo Y900 Gaming laptop which is powered by a previous-gen GeForce GTX 980M to the new Lenovo Y740 Gaming laptop that packs a new GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card.

NVIDIA said that the GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q gaming notebook is superior to the unreleased, and RDNA 2-based Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles that will drop this time next year. Right now, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q is the best mobile graphics card in a notebook, period.

Desktop GPU wise we'd be talking about the refreshed GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER which battles the RTX 2080 toe-to-toe.