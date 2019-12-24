Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,533 Reviews & Articles | 66,054 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Tesla stock hits $420, Elon Musk makes a weed joke (of course)

NVIDIA: GeForce RTX 2080 is faster than PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X

NVIDIA says its GeForce RTX series graphics cards are faster than the unreleased next-gen consoles

By: Anthony Garreffa from 32 mins ago

NVIDIA has some fighting words towards its competitor in AMD (and in the process, Microsoft and Sony) during GTC China 2019 with the GPU giant saying its current-gen Turing-based GeForce RTX series graphics cards are more powerful than the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X consoles.

nvidia-geforce-rtx-2080-faster-playstation-5-xbox-series_10

During GTC China 2019, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang showed off some Max-Q gaming laptops with discrete GPUs powered by GeForce RTX series parts. One of NVIDIA's slides included a comparison between the Lenovo Y900 Gaming laptop which is powered by a previous-gen GeForce GTX 980M to the new Lenovo Y740 Gaming laptop that packs a new GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card.

NVIDIA said that the GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q gaming notebook is superior to the unreleased, and RDNA 2-based Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles that will drop this time next year. Right now, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q is the best mobile graphics card in a notebook, period.

Desktop GPU wise we'd be talking about the refreshed GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER which battles the RTX 2080 toe-to-toe.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Super (RTX 2080 Super Gaming X TRIO)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$749.99
$749.99$749.99$749.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/24/2019 at 8:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com
TRENDING NOW: Tesla stock hits $420, Elon Musk makes a weed joke (of course)
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.