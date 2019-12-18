Redbox is done with games, selling inventory at massive discounts

Redbox, the last bastion for video game rentals, will soon stop renting and selling video games. Now it's clearing out its inventory with a big sale.

Redbox is permanently retiring its games section and is currently holding an everything must go sale on used games. Titles across PS4, Xbox One and Switch are deeply discounted, with newer games like Jedi: Fallen Order discounted to $25, Borderlands 3 is only $18, and Modern Warfare is priced at $30. Death Stranding can be had for $35 (it's also on sale at Amazon for the same price new) and Metro Exodus is only $13.

Once the games are gone, they're gone. Also remember these are used second-hand games that were rented out by Redbox, so there could be some scratches and defects. Your mileage will greatly vary here. If you're in the market for some cheap games, definitely hit up this sale.

Sales highlights include:

Borderlands 3 - $17.99

Modern Warfare - $29.99

Death Stranding - $34.99

Jedi: Fallen Order - $24.99

Injustice 2 - $11.99

Days Gone - $19.99

Metro Exodus - $12.99

Far Cry New Dawn - $12.99

Fallout 4 - $6.99

Resident Evil 2 Remake - $14.99

Wolfenstein II - $7.99

The Division 2 - $9.99

Devil May Cry 5 - $12.99