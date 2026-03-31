Meta unveils two new AI Ray-Ban glasses for prescription wearers

Your prescription glasses will now also have AI, but at least these features can help you track nutrition and translate languages on the go.

TL;DR: Meta and Ray-Ban have launched prescription-friendly smart glasses, the Blayzer and Scriber, featuring customizable fit, support for various lenses, and new AI functions like nutrition tracking, translation, and WhatsApp summaries. Priced from $499, they are available for pre-order with wider retail availability starting April 14.

Meta has launched its newest smart glasses, developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban, aimed specifically at prescription wearers. Although people have already used Meta's current glasses with prescription lenses, the company has not actively targeted this market until now.

Meta claims its new glasses support nearly all prescriptions and are the most comfortable it has ever designed. CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted that billions of people wear glasses or contacts for vision correction, a market that Meta is now entering more deliberately.

The new glasses start at $499 and come in two styles: the Blayzer and the Scriber. The Blayzer adopts a rectangular design similar to the existing Wayfarer frames, while the Scriber offers a more rounded approach, close to the Headliner style. Both are part of the Gen 2 Ray-Ban Meta glasses lineup, but are significantly more customizable.

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They feature flexible overextension hinges, interchangeable nose pads, and temple tips for a precise fit. New colors and translucent styles are available, along with support for a wider variety of prescription lenses, including progressive and transition options.

Beyond comfort and fit, Meta is also packing in new AI features. Nutrition tracking gets a hands-free upgrade, letting users log meals by voice or a quick photo. This allows wearers to easily capture key nutrition details and receive personalized insights. New translation support for Japanese, Mandarin, and Arabic is also included, enabling real-time language understanding and conversation during travel or interactions. Meta is also rolling out hands-free WhatsApp summaries and recall in its Early Access Program, letting users request group chat summaries or pull up specific details on-the-fly.

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While the new lineup is more expensive than Meta's standard Wayfarer Gen 2, which starts at $379, that base price doesn't include prescription lenses, which can add $200 to $300 or more. Both the Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics are available for pre-order now on Meta's website, with general availability starting April 14. The optics lineup will also be offered at physical retailers, such as LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and others.